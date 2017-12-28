Egyptian authorities have on Tuesday hanged 15 militants after being found guilty for 2013 attack in Sinai Peninsula that resulted into the death of nine people.

According to reports, the recent hangings have been described as the biggest mass execution in Egypt since the hanging of six Jihadists in 2015.

A military court found the 15 men guilty on charges of terrorism in November over the attack on a military checkpoint in which one army officer and eight soldiers were killed.

Reports say a number of death sentences handed down by Egyptian courts appears to have risen with about 60 reported in state media last year and at least 186 so far this year.

In addition, tens of thousands of Egyptians arrested in the crackdown after the military takeover in 2013 remain in prison with many of them appealing death sentences.