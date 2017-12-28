Living Waters Church (LWC) has denounces Pastor Wells Yagontha Munthali who was involved in car hijacking at Sanga in Nkhata-Bay.

Yagontha Munthali was among the three people who hired a taxi on Friday from Mzuzu to Nkhata Bay with an attempt to hijack it but the move failed to materialize.

According to information at hand, the three trickled the driver by telling him that they were going to the Lake to enjoy themselves.

“The three suspects found taxi driver Kyalambwene Mwafilaso at his usual business place at 10:00 hours on Friday at Zolozolo Township within Mzuzu City.

“They hired Toyota Vits registration number BV2599 to ferry them to Nkhata Bay for a swim in Lake Malawi,” Mfune said.

She explained that Wells took the driver’s seat for a self-drive and upon reaching Sanga area in Nkhata Bay, the complainant, Mwafilaso, was hooked with a rope which made him to realize he was in danger.

After a research, it was revealed that Yagontha is a Pastor of Living Waters Church.

But the church has denounced him that his is not one of its Pastors.

“Mr Wells Yagotha Munhali is not a Living Waters Church Pastor as he is not amongst enlisted Living Waters Church pastors according to the official record held in the Secretary General’s office.

“Mr Wells Yagotha Munthali is not even amongst the list of the people that have ever been ordained by the Church in the past,”

Added the statement: “Mr Wells Yogotha Munthali is not an employee of Living Waters Church in any capacity.

“However, there is record that Mr Wells Yagotha Munthali once attended the Living Waters Church Bible College (Wings of Eagle International Bible College) some six years ago (around the year 2011) where students are welcomed from the larger society beyond the membership of LWC. Information that we have indicates that Mr Munthali did not finish his studies and therefore did not graduate from the Bible College.”

Wells hails from Chigwere Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chikulamayembe in Rumphi District while Alick and Kasiya come from Kauluka Village in TA Chilamwera’s area in Thyolo District