None of the Chinese gunmen who shot six Zambians on the Copperbelt has been arrested and none will be arrested.

According to source, senior police officers, Edgar Lungu has told the police to keep their hands off the Chinese investors and instead blame the victims for trespassing and stealing emeralds.

Three days ago, Chinese nationals who own Ebeneza Gem Mine in Lufwanyama shot six Zambians who they accused of trying to steal emeralds.

MMD die hard thug Bowman Lusambo who is now the PF minister for Copperbelt had promised to investigate the matter (since police can’t) but has also gone mute after hearing that his master Lungu is protecting the Chinese gunmen.

The source also disclosed that the victims are not even thieves and were not trying to steal from anyone but were only scavenging for emeralds near the mines.

‘Does it mean that this mine has no guards or the guards are also from China?’ The source asked.

While Patriotic Front (PF) youth chairperson Nathan Chanda has condemned the shooting.

“What happened in Lufwanyama is very regrettable. Shooting people aimed at killing should never be thought of. We want to state that as PF youths on the Copperbelt, we stand with our people. This is our God given resource and these people must respect the owners of the land,” he said.