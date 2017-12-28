



The Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) has appointed Sammy Njirammadzi Alfandika as the new Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) Chief Elections Officer, months after the position fell vacant

Alfandika is a highly experienced professional in the administration of elections, having worked in various elections related positions.

His electoral career began in 2002, when he started working with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in various election-related positions.

Alfandika worked in the UNDP Iraq office as Electoral Project Manager, UNDP Nigeria as Elections Coordinator/Expert and UNDP Malawi as Project Manager responsible for the support of the Electoral Reforms and Elections.

In a statement, Mec Chairperson Jane Ansah says the appointment of Alfandika follows rigorous interviews held on Thursday and Friday last week.

“The role of Chief Elections Officer is vital in the management of the electoral process and the Commission has no doubt that Mr Alfandika has the right skills and experience to deliver in this important role,” Ansah says.

Ansah says Alfandika brings in a wealth of experience in elections and public administration, having occupied senior management positions in government, Mec and international organisations.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Science and Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College.

“The Commission wishes him well in the implementation of the Mec’s mandate of delivering free, fair, transparent, inclusive, cost-effective and credible elections as a beacon of our democracy,” the Mec Chairperson says in the statement.

The last person to hold the position in an acting capacity was Thandie Nkovole, who died in June this year.

He also worked as Executive Director for Orphan Support Africa, a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-funded international NGO focusing on community based support to Orphaned and Vulnerable Children.

Among other key duties, Mec’s CEO is responsible for advising the Commission on policy matters and implementing policies and decisions of the Commission within the decided time frame.

The position holder is also supposed to do planning, organising and supervision of electoral activities apart from liaising with stakeholders on electoral matters within and outside the country.





