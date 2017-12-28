Malawi’s well known television (TV) personality, Geoffrey John Kapusa, aka, Mr. Splash has been fired from state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC tv).

The firing comes barely months after he was banned from MBC tv for questioning propaganda programmes by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aimed at disgracing Muhammad Sidik Mia and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Kapusa confirmed of the firing in a statement posted on his official facebook page on December 22, 2017.

“Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk eti am fired. Laughing is appreciated. Sekani ndithu. This freedom of expression is good but,” wrote Kapusa.

The post attracted tension among Malawians on social media especially facebook with many sympathizing with him.

Bob James Sambuka Katona wrote: “Everything happens for a reason brother don’t worry alot God will provide zochita zina.”

On his part Deus Sandram wrote: “Zikusiyana chani ndi zochitika mu ulamuliro wa chipani chimodzi? Nkhaza zopanda nazo manyazi!.”

Concurring with Sandram’s remarks, Frank Ovilera Gomani wrote: “M B C sitimawonera ife abwana and ndipo akamati 85% amawonera Malawi muno mmmmmmmmmm ndibodza.Do u know that sometimes an opportunity does come through negative way.Be urself and the rest AMBUYE alipo.”

Meanwhile debate continues on Kapusa’s firing.