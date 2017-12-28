A 45 year old man has died after drowning in Mziwika River at Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.

This comes days after a 3 year old girl also drowned in a well in the same area.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Limbe Police Station Patrick Mussa identified the deceased as James Khulunga.

Mussa said Khulunga left home for a beer drinking joint in Bvumbwe Trading Centre and he did not come back the following day.

“On 25 December at around 9am he was found floating dead in the said river. The Body was taken to hospital where postmortem conducted showed that he died due suffocation,” Mussa said.

James Khulunga hailed from Kakhomba village in Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.

Meanwhile police are advising members of the general public to drink responsibly and to avoid crossing rivers when drunk.