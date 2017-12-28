Police have asked the general public to refrain from Crossing Rivers while drunk after a 45-year-old man was found drown in Mziwika River in Thyolo District.

Patrick Mussa, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Limbe Police has identified the deceased as James Khulunga who hailed from Kakhomba village, T/A Bvumbwe in Thyolo.

According to the PRO, the deceased went for a drinking spree at Bvumbwe Trading Centre.

His body was found floating in the said river on Christmas day around 9 a.m.

A postmortem showed that the death was due to suffocation.