



One of the country’s seed company,Mosanto Malawi has reaffirmed its commitment to fighting hunger in the country through manufacturing of quality maize seed and provision of crop insurance.

Mosanto Country Manager, Gift Kawamba, made the commitment in Mzuzu recently when his company compensated over 100 farmers from the Northern Region under the Dekalb(DK) Chilala Insurance.

Kawamba said the company aims at building a mutually beneficial relationship with farmers across the country, hence their various programmes and initiatives that follow-up on the farmers’ progress.

“Climate change is real and is here to stay.As a company, we did not sit back and watch but rather came up with ideas to help our farmers and ensure that they remain food sufficient all the time. And the DK Chilala Insurance is one such initiative,” Kawamba said.

Under the crop insurance, farmers who planted any Dekalb seed, which failed to germinate within three weeks due to harsh weather conditions, are compensated the same amount of seed if they registered at the time of purchasing.

“As a responsible cooperate citizen, our gratification comes when our farmers realize better yields at the end of each farming season. If they buy seed and the seed does not do well for various reasons, we have to take responsibility. We feel this is also one way of giving back to the people, who have been part of our success story,” Kawamba added.

Kawamba’s sentiments were also echoed by the company’s Marketing Lead for Malawi and Zambia,ChoolweMweene, who said the crop insurance cover is also in a way contributing to poverty reduction in all the countries where it is being implemented.

In a separate interview, one of the farmers,DysenKhondowe, hailed Mosanto Malawi for the innovation, saying farmers can now get value for the money they invest even in the wake of unforeseen harsh weather circumstances.

Meanwhile, the company is set to reimburse about 500 farmers whose seed did not do well from different parts of the country.





