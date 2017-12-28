The president of Nigeria`s son has been hospitalized a day after Christmas following an accident.

Reports say Yusuf Buhari, the only son to Muhammad Buhari broke a limb and sustained head injuries on 26th December when him and friends went out for motor bicycle racing.

He was taken to Cedacrest Hospital in Abuja where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Despite a Wednesday`s statement by senior special assistant to the president that Buhari`s son was in fair condition, a source at the said hospital told The Cable that Yusuf is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

“Some doctors in the hospital were even scared to attend to him just in case something happens since he is the only to the president,” the source told The Cable.

A number of Top Nigerian politicians have already wished the lad a speedy recovery including the former president Goodluck Jonathan.

However, there are rumours that he might be flown to German for an advanced medical treatment.