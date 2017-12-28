



Barely days after reports emerged that Be Forward Wanderers’ coaching panel has gone four months without pay, latest reports indicate that the newly-crowned TNM Super League champions are interested in hiring former Zimbabwean mentor Calisto Pasuwa.

Despite delivering the league title for the first time in 11 years, the Yasin Osman-led technical panel might be beefed up at Wanderers.

Sources at the club confirmed that Pasuwa, who also played for Wanderers, is the favourite to return to the Lali Lubani outfit.

Other sources suggest that the Nomads are also eyeing the services of Civil Sporting Club assistant Coach, Oscar Kaunda, in a similar capacity.

Wanderers Chairperson, Gift Mkandawire, Wednesday could neither deny nor confirm the reports.

However, Mkandawire said well-wishers were offering advice to the team ahead of its return to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League after a 17- year absence.

“Many people are coming up with ideas because they are wishing us well. Many people are giving us advice and, true, they are mentioning Pasuwa,” Mkandawire said.

“But, at the moment, it is the views of the people [and] not of the Executive [Committee]. The one standing out is the issue of Pasuwa, and some are saying we should beef up with local coaches such as Kaunda but, once again, it is really the views of the people.”

Mkandawire said the club was also working around the clock to register the squad before the deadline this Sunday.

The Daily Times was unable to talk to Pasuwa who was also earmarked for Malawi national football team coaching job before Football.

Association of Malawi settled for Ronny van Geneugden.

In a separate interview, Osman was reluctant to comment on the reports.

“I have never heard about that and I will be able to talk on the issue once something happens,” he said.

But the veteran mentor said he had faith in his squad ahead of the Caf Champions League matches against AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo in February.

“The players won the league and it means we have a good squad. I believe the players have the quality to perform well in the Champions League,” Osman said.





