…Madeira courted by FAM…

Just days after inspiring Be Forward Wanderers to their first TNM Super League title in 11 years, head coach Yasin Osman is on the verge of being axed from his position.

According to information made available to this publication, the decision to fire Osman has something to do with his inability to make decisions as he is fond of relying on his deputy Bob Mpinganjira.

An inside source who opted for anonymity told Malawi24 that Wanderers’ executive committee once questioned his type of leadership when he failed to substitute Vales Kamzere for Richard Chipuwa during his side’s 10-9 defeat to Silver Strikers in the Airtel Top 8 Cup in July this year.

It has also been reported that despite winning the championship, Osman hardly talk to his players especially during training sessions and at half time break in the dressing room.

With one of Malawi’s daily papers reporting that the Lali Lubani boys are interested in bringing the former Zimbabwe National Football Team head coach Calisto Pasuwa, this might just be the icing on the cake as more technical reshuffle is expected to happen before the club plays AS Vita in the CAF Champions League next year.

In a related development, team manager Steve Madeira might leave the club for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) where he has been offered a post as team manager for Under 20 national team.

According to information sourced by Malawi24, Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneugden is a huge fan of Madeira and has since recommended him for the post.