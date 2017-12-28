A yet to be identified man died while several other passengers sustained injuries after two vehicles collided along the M1 road at Mlangeni trading centre in the district.

According to Ntcheu police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu, the incident took place on 25 December around 10:00 in the morning.

Chigalu said Habio Kaipa was driving a Toyota Vits registration number BT1791 which had three adult passengers and three children on board travelling from the direction of Ntcheu to Dedza.

Upon arrival at Mlangeni due to speeding the car collided with Toyota Hiace minibus registration number SA3165 which was being driven by Eliya Malisero, 54.

Following the impact both vehicles overturned and several people got injured.

“One minibus passenger died upon arrival at Ntcheu district hospital while the injured passengers are receiving medical treatment at the facility,” said Chigalu.

He has since appealed to the general public who may be missing their loved ones to check with Ntcheu police for identification.

Meanwhile the police have reminded all road users to be responsible whenever they are on the roads of the country.