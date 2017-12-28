



South Africa has deported 300 Malawians for staying in the Rainbow nation without proper immigration documents.

This comes just over 10 days after the government of Zimbabwe deported 72 Malawians, who arrived in the country through Mwanza Border, for committing a similar offence.

Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services spokesperson at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, Martin Gongolo, said the deportees arrived in the country through the airport yesterday.

“They have been deported for contravening the immigration laws of South Africa. The first group of 150 people arrived in the morning and we expect the second group to arrive this afternoon,” Gongolo said.

He said the last time Kia received another group of deported Malawians from the rainbow nation was in July.

In their desperate attempt to secure employment, some Malawians, more especially the youth, travel to South Africa for jobs in shops and homes.

After presenting her letters of credence in February this year, the South African High Commissioner to Malawi, Thenjiwe Mtintso, told the media that Malawians needed to be educated on the freedom of movement to understand that the movement must be within the law and regulations of a particular country.

“So, we talked about this with the Pres ident [Peter Mutharika] and the President says that is one of the things that need to be done in terms of public education; that you can’t just say, ‘Oh, today is a sunny day, let me go to South Africa’. You need to have valid documents,” Mtintso said at the time.

Malawi Consul General in South Africa indicated that, as of September 2016, there were 1,103 Malawians at Lindela Holding Facility, a South African holding facility for illegal immigrants waiting to be deported to their respective countries.





