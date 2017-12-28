



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Youths across the country on Thursday launched ambitious tree planting exercise in a bid to restore vegetation while addressing effects of climate change.

Dubbed, “Tree for every youth campaign”, the initiative targets one million trees while striving 80 percent of the survival rate in this growing season.

The launch complements Tree Cover Malawi project (TCM) the initiative that runs from September 2016 to December 2019 targeting 60 million trees in three years with expectation of 20 million trees to be planted annually.

Act Alliance, a grouping of church organizations with leadership support from Christian Aid, is championing the initiative.

On Friday, December 29, the youth have organized fundraising big wall in the capital Lilongwe aimed at sourcing seedlings for the campaign.

The fundraising starts at 8am from Lilongwe Community Ground through Bwalo Lanjobvu, Area 3 post office, off to Lizuru market to a final point at City mall (Mbowe).

All the points the public will be asked to donate a tree seedling or funds equivalent to a tree

The, “Tree for every youth campaign”, has incorporated fun activities; sporting, dances to entice youth in communities to own trees once are planted.

Addressing the new conference, Baxter Chirombo, TCM Project Coordinator call young people to patronize the initiative

Chirombo challenged youth on taking part in the initiative by exhausting their energies with increased forest cover through replanting and natural regeneration to offset effects of climate.

He therefore assured the youth group of the initiative’s support technically in mobilizing resources; tree seedlings, trainings toward the three years of implementation.

“As young people constitutes largely for the country’s population, they have also a bigger role to play in restoration of forests through targeted natural forest regeneration.

“We want young people to invest their energies in the exercise than spending their time in unruly behaviours,” urges Chirombo.

Dominic Nyasulu, National Youth Network on Climate Change (NYNCC)’s Programs Manager assured the public of the initiative’s total support.

Nyasulu therefore encourages young people to take part in the campaign by owning it for its sustainability saying effects of climate has not spared them hence the need to embrace the initiative.

“We are calling youths across the country to own the campaign. The initiative will be decentralized that every district should have its own implementation plan,” says Nyasulu.

With Malawi’s national climate change policy in place couple with biodiversity strategy and action plan intend to offset resilience towards effects of climate change.

The document affirms government’s commitment to fully addressing of climate change issues in order to reduce the people’s vulnerability, ecosystems and socio-economic development to the effects of climate change through adaptation and mitigation, technology transfer and capacity building.

The policy also complements the country’s commitment to 1992’ United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) which obligates Malawi to take various actions to address climate challenges.

