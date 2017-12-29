



Highly-qualified coach Rodgers Yasin’s future at Nyasa Big Bullets hangs in the balance as the People’s Team is yet to decide whether to stick to him or not.

It has since emerged that Yasin was coaching Bullets under a gentleman’s agreement as he did not sign any contract.

Yasin’s appointment, soon after the TNM Super League second-round, was widely seen as a mere rubber-stamp meant to evade possible fines from Football Association of Malawi.

The association set Caf B-Licence as a minimum qualification for Super League head coaches, but the then Bullets’ caretaker coach Elia Kananji did not meet the requirement.

Yasin has a Caf A-Licence whereas assistant Coach Kananji, who is believed to have been steering the ship, has a Caf C-Licence.

Sources claim that Bullets’ hierarchy is not convinced by the performance of the team and might hire another coach.

“Of course, the team was able to get good results in some games. However, in most games, the performance was unsatisfactory as it was more or less like a kick-and-rush game. So, a decision is being made to get another coach who will promote a fast-passing game,” the source said.

Bullets Chairperson, Noel Lipipa, confirmed that the Executive Committee would meet to analyse the team’s performance under Yasin.

“Some quarters expressed concerns that we did not play our usual attacking football, and that we need to hire another coach.

“It would be harsh and unfair to make a decision before we make a thorough analysis. We need to sit down and see how best we can rekindle our past performances. After our meeting, we would decide on how to strengthen our technical panel,” he said.

Yasin said he felt he did his best to assist Bullets, who finished two points behind league champions and rivals, Be Forward Wanderers.

“I came when the team was doing well. So, to some, my impact cannot be appreciated. But I believe we did well because in the second-round, we won 12 games and drew three matches,” he said.

Asked on why he was operating without a formal agreement, Yasin said he could not turn down the offer as he had been part of Bullets’ system.

“I was the chairperson of Bullets’ Technical Panel a year ago and, when the offer came, I took it as I was part of the system,” he said.

The development comes after reports indicate that Bullets would chop 12 players this season.





