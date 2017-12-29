



The Christian Health Association of Malawi (Cham) says it will recruit at least 355 health workers in response to a White Ribbon Alliance report which cites the shortage of nurses and midwives as one of the factors affecting service delivery in public hospitals.

White Ribbon Alliance – an affiliate of Global Alliance – last year published a report which indicates that Malawi has a gap of 20, 217 midwives

The report also finds that Malawi has a population of about 3, 420 midwives against a population of 4.1 million women of child-bearing age.

Cham Executive Director, Andrew Chikopa, said the additional staff would be posted to districts such as Thyolo, Nsanje, Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzimba and Machinga.

The recruitment is being done with funds from the United States President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), Centres for Disease Control and United States Aid for International Development.

“We are supporting the Ministry of Health in the recruitment of healthcare workers to scale up proven health and HIV/Aids interventions and to ensure quality services,” Chikopa said.

He said, despite recent hirings, staffing shortages continue to negatively affect the delivery of HIV and Aids services, as well as other diseases.

“To mitigate this, Pepfar, through partners HRH2030 and Cham, will support the recruitment of up to 355 surge health workers in four cadres for priority areas in several districts,” Chikopa said.

The additional health workers will comprise midwives, medical assistants, pharmacy assistants and laboratory and clinical technicians.

Chikopa said the hiring follows the recent recruitment exercise which saw 433 being deployed to government and Cham facilities in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Zomba.

Midwives and Nurses Council of Malawi Chairperson, Dorothy Ngoma, has commended Cham for the gesture, saying it would add numbers to the limited health work-force in the country.

“Malawi is really running with scant health workers. We are few on the ground and the few who are there are struggling 24 hours to provide quality healthcare [services]. So, it is a positive development and we encourage them to do more,” she said.

Cham partnered the Malawi government to increase access to high quality, life-saving health services and reach out to underserved, rural and hard-to-reach areas.

In the partnership, Cham agreed to be providing, free of charge, critical care services to communities that would, otherwise, be unable to access critical health services.





