As cholera out-break goes out of reach in Karonga, a six months old pregnant woman at Fulirwa, the area of senior chief Wasambo was early this week forced to give birth after affected by the disease, Nyasa Times…

The post Cholera haunts Karonga: Pregnant woman forced to ‘give birth’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link