South Africa’s top court has found that parliament failed to comply with its duties in holding President Jacob Zuma accountable over a public funding case.
The ruling said parliament must now set out rules for impeachment proceedings, but it remains unclear whether this will lead to any impeachment.
The court was hearing a case brought by opposition groups who wanted parliament to be compelled to begin impeachment.
It relates to Mr Zuma’s use of state funds to upgrade his private home.
Source: BBC