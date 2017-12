Ntcheu Magistrate Court has fined police constable K70 000 and his two accomplices K50 000 each for smuggling or in default serve 15 months imprisonment. Constable, Steve Meke and his accomplices Julius Chitambi and Razak…

The post Court fines Malawi Police officer for smuggling car appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link