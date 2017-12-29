



Malawi Defence Force (MDF) boxer Wilson ‘Shasha’ Masamba has failed to meet his target of a 100 percent winning record in 2017 following a draw with Tanzanian Epson Jovin at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe on Boxing Day.

The veteran boxer wanted to get a fourth-straight win but the stalemate on Tuesday proved to be a stumbling block.

“It was my desire to complete the year with a 100 percent winning record. It is just unfortunate that I have ended 2017 with a draw,” he said.

The development means Masamba has added a fourth draw on his record, which stands 29 wins (11 technical knockouts) and seven losses while Jovin’s record now stands at three draws, seven wins and two losses.

Masamba admitted he was in the lead for the better part of the eight-round bout before fatigue took its toll on him in the last two rounds.

“I led in the first six rounds but the Tanzanian came hard on me in the seventh and eighth rounds. I could have won the bout on points had I not kissed the canvas after a slip in the last round, because, as per boxing rules, I was deducted two points,” he said.

“But all in all, he was a tough opponent; he was not a mere punch bag as the other Tanzanian boxers I fought against previously.”

Masamba also thanked the MDF for giving him full support during his camp training ahead of the bout, saying he could have easily lost the fight had it not been for good preparations.

Gunde Boxing Promotions organised the fight. Before the two boxers got into the ring, they visited Bwaila and Kamuzu Central hospitals to make donations in the spirit of the festive season.

The post Draw spoils Masamba's boxing target appeared first on The Nation Online.





