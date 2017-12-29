



University of Malawi student, Epylen Chimasula, who represented Malawi at the Miss University Africa 2017, has said that she is open to assist beauty pageants in the country and share the knowledge she learnt in Nigeria.

The Chancellor College student said she was willing to assist in whatever capacity, including that of a judge.

“Now that I am back, I would like to share the knowledge I acquired from fellow youths. There was a training on beauty contests, where we were taught how to be fair on judgement. So, I can play a part and organisers of beauty pageants should know that I am free and can be invited as a judge,” said the soft-spoken queen.

She thanked people who supported her and shared her pictures for her to get more votes.

“Without the support, I could not have achieved this goal. It was a great experience and learned a lot in the camp. I would also like to thank the media for giving me the exposure,” Chimasula said.

Meanwhile, Chimasula has said applications for 2018 are open and urged fellow youths, especially those in university, to participate in the competition.

“Those willing to participate and represent Malawi should do so. What is needed is to send pictures, download the form and follow the Miss University Africa page for more information,” she said.

Chimasula missed out on the crown during the fifth edition, which went to Marir Lorriane Nadal of Mauritius.

Contestants from 54 African countries competed for the crown.

Nadal succeeded Rorisang Molefe of Lesotho as the reigning Miss University Africa Queen.

The performances of Miss University Africa 2017 contestants were evaluated by a panel of judges and broadcaster and journalist Soni Irabor was the lead judge.

But, despite failing to win the crown, which saw Nadal walking away with, among other things, $10,000 and a car, Chimasula got a medal as the most behaved queen in the camp.

“It’s sad I didn’t come out top but I tried my best and I am also happy that I got a medal as the most well behaved queen in the camp,” Chimasula said.

Chimasula did not make it into the top 11.

The core values of Miss University Africa are to celebrate African culture and African women.

“It is a very good platform because it aims at promoting girl-child education and culture among African youths,” she said.

The 21-year-old student, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities, said it was the first time for her to participate in the competition.





