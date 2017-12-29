A father to a first year student from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) has protested the preliminary findings by the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC on the death his son, Prince Kamwaza.

Prince was among 46 students arrested by the police during a protest the college organized against persistent power cuts in the country.

According to reports, Prince died few days later at Kamuzu Central Hospital in the capital Lilongwe after the assault by the police while in cell.

The death attracted debate on the social media with others calling on authorities to act on police brutality.

Due to these calls MHRC instituted investigations on the matter and the findings indicate that the student died of natural causes, and not police assault.

But Prince’s father, Laston Kamwaza, has protested the results, insisting his son died due to police beatings.

“What I know is that I lost my son; he was arrested, some days later he was dead. To me I do not agree with the results MHRC has released,” Kamwaza was quoted as saying on Zodiak Broadcasting Station.

Meanwhile the police are yet to comment on the matter.