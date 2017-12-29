



Organisers and managers of Miss Malawi beauty contest say they are still in the process of formally registering the Miss Malawi as a brand that can compete in international contests such as Miss World and Miss Universe.

Chairperson of the contest Albert Banda said because, the four-year break left Miss Malawi contest inactive, therefore, cancelled as a recognisable brand. The new managers have started from a scratch to register the contest.

“Four years of inactivity meant the Miss Malawi was cancelled out as an eligible contest whose winners can contest in international competitions. So, we are working to have it recognised internationally and I can honestly disclose that we are almost there,” he said.

Banda said this made it impossible for the current Miss Malawi Cecilia Khofi to to participate in the Miss World and Miss Universe contests.

“We also need to pay high registration fees but once all the processes are done then you will see Miss Malawi winners participating in international contests,” he said.

Banda was reacting to concerns raised by the current Miss Malawi title holder, Cecilia Khofi, on her failure to participate in international contests.

“I believe I would have done better. I have all the qualities to make it on the international scene and it is such a pity that despite assurances that I would go to the Miss World I failed to make it,” said Khofi.

She, however, said the disappointment of not making it to Miss World and Miss Universe will not deter her from participating in other charity events locally as well as other international events that will prop up the image of Miss Malawi.

The beauty queen left yesterday for Austria and Hungary at the invitation of the Planetrise Association for Culture and Environmental Protection and will be hosted by the African Hungarian Union.

“Among other things, I will tour schools where I will talk about Malawian culture and also give motivation talks about education, culture and beauty,” said Khofi.

The post Future Miss Malawi to participate in Miss World appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link