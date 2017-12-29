Heavy rain has washed away a culvert along the Lakeshore road that connects Nkhotakota and Salima, making the road impassable.

Central Region police spokesperson Nolliettie Chihana has confirmed that the culvert has been washed away today on the M5 road.

“Nkhotakota-Salima road is impassable since the culvert has been washed away due to heavy rains between Chibothera and Benga,” she told Malawi24.

The Roads Authority (RA) said the road has been damaged at Lisozi Bridge which is 50 kilometres from Kaphamtenga.

The RA said motorists should be using the Kasungu-Nkhotakota Road that passes through Nkhotakota Game Reserve.

Malawi24 visited the place and community members said no fatal accident has occurred so far due to the damage.

Nkhotakota has been receiving heavy rains for three consecutive days now. Recently, houses and other properties were destroyed in some villages in the district.