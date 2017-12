After three months of starvation in boxing entertainment, Mzuzu boxing enthusiasts have all the reason to smile into the new year as they bid farewell to 2017 with a mouth-watering bout courtesy of Bagidadi Boxing…

The post Jack, Mwamaso square up in New Year’s Day Mzuzu bout appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link