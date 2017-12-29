Support staff at Malawi Judiciary have dragged ministry of finance to court for failing to pay the employees house allowances they claim they are entitled to.

According to reports, the legal action follows a meeting that the workers had with the treasury.

Spokesperson for the workers Andry Hariwa has disclosed that the workers still insist they are entitled to the allowances despite government rubbishing the claims.

“Members of staff are still claiming house allowance because they are entitled to get house allowances, so considering the fact that the Attorney General brought us in court and that matter was disposed of, we have filed a fresh claim,” said Hariwa.

He added that the workers are to decide on whether to down tools early New Year to force government pay them house allowances.

The issue dates back to 2014 when the employees pushed for a 45 percent salary increment, but in line with the 46 percent that was given to the mainstream civil service, they ended up getting 18 percent and are now demanding the house allowances.

However, government has been disclosing that the workers are not entitled to the said allowances.