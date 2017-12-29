Former Miss Malawi beauty queen organiser Mable Banda Khonje has gotten a lot of media attention in Malawi following the launch Dollmabel Matte Lipstick brand.

This includes state broadcaster MBC television, Times TV, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Rainbow TV, Zodiak TV and she continue to earn headlines in the press.

The lipstick brand was launched December 22 at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

‘Mable targets more outlets with lipstick’, ” was the headline of the flagship newspaper, the Daily Times, which reported that Mable is overwhelmed and motivate by the support she has received since the launch of the lipstick brand.

“I am motivated, I am reeling to do more in the fashion and beauty industry,” she is quoted as saying.

Mable said the Dollmabel lipstick which comes in 15 different shades although presently they have 10 shades available in stock has received orders from United Kingdom, Ireland , United States of America and South Africa.

Among others, Dollmabel Matte Lipstick comprises shades such as Prisca Liquid Matte, which was named after her late mother; Aaliyah Rose, Lotus Petal, Star, Wild Child, Dare, Fusion, Sahara Lippie, Amy Splash, Tira and Rose Gold.

The Nation published a story under the headline, ‘Mable Banda Khonje – Model’ which reported that she is not just targeting Malawi as a market for her products as she is eyeing international markets as well.

She said unlike other lipsticks available on the market, Dollmabel is specifically made for black people.

“I handpicked all the colours and they are all suitable for black skin. I was involved in the whole process of making the formulae. Dollmabel is in different shades and is fitting for anyone whether light or dark in complexion,” the paper quoted her saying.

Accoridng to a fact file in the newspaper, born Mabel Banda on 10 August 1983 in Zimbabwe, she comes from Mitawa Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Tambala in Mayani, Dedza. She is married to Sanderson Khonje and is a mother to two sons.

She did part of her primary school education at Alfred Beit International School in Harare, Zimbabwe before going to Lilongwe Girls Primary School. She later went to Dedza Girls Islamic Secondary School after which she attended Malawi College of Accountancy and Varsity College in Pretoria South Africa where she studied accountancy.

Mabel now holds an associate degree in public relations and communications from the University of Wales in Cardiff, attained in 2010.

