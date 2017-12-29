



The Malawi Electoral Support Network (Mesn) has urged Malawi Electoral Commission’s (Mec) new Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Sammy Njirammadzi Alfandika, to be professional and non-partisan in discharging his duties.

Mesn Chairperson, Steven Duwa, said in an interview yesterday that it is important for a person holding high office to be able to accommodate members of all political parties.

“We all know that we, as individuals, have leanings towards a particular political party but the most important thing for the new Mec CEO is to be as impartial as possible so that the country can have free, fair, transparent and accountable elections in 2019.

“We are looking forward to working with him so that we achieve this. We all know the challenges that have been there at the commission because of the vacancy and we expect that these challenges will be addressed in the course of time,” Duwa said.

He added that Mesn is happy that, at last, the position— which fell vacant in June this year following the death of Thandie Nkovole, who was working in acting capacity— has been filled.

“We have all the confidence that the new CEO will work hard to ensure election management is improved in the country,” Duwa said.

In the statement announcing Alfandika’s appointment, Mec Chairperson, Jane Ansah, said the new CEO has a wealth of experience in elections and public administration, having occupied senior management positions in the government, Mec and international organisations.

“The role of Chief Elections Officer is vital in the management of the electoral processes and the Commission has no doubt that Mr Alfandika has the right skills and experience to deliver in this important role,” Ansah said.

Alfandika’s elections’ career began in 2002 when he started working with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in various election-related positions.

He once worked in the UNDP Iraq office as Electoral Project Manager, UNDP Nigeria as Elections Coordinator and UNDP Malawi as Project Manager responsible for the support of the Electoral Reforms and Elections.





