As Christians worldwide were celebrating the birth of their saviour Jesus Christ on Christmas day, it was a different story to a 60yr old Anania Mwakikunga who was assaulted to death by Alick Chirwa.

Mwakikunga was drunk and as he was on his way home, he met kids who started cheering him and in return, he cheered them back in a playful manner to the displeasure of a 24yr old Alick Chirwa who violently kicked him down and later assaulted him till he fainted.

Passers-by took the victim to his house where he died two days later and postmortem conducted at Matiki health center revealed that death was due to internal hemorrhage secondary to spleen rapture.

Suspect who hails from Kavungamanda village TA kanyenda in Nkhotakota district has since been arrested and is expected to appear in court soon to answer a charge of murder that contravenes section 209 of the penal code.