



34 Then the King will say to those on His right hand, ‘Come, you blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world: 35 for I was hungry and you gave Me food; I was thirsty and you gave Me drink; I was a stranger and you took Me in; 36 I was naked and you clothed Me; I was sick and you visited Me; I was in prison and you came to Me.’…..‘Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to Me.’ Matthew 25:34-36, 40b

LILONGWE- (MaraviPost) – The Maravi Post have named internationally acclaimed founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG), and the Shepherd Bushiri Ministries International, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri the Person of the Year 2017. The ECG Church has its headquarters in Lilongwe the capital city of Malawi and branches across the African continent, including South Africa, where it is reported the various business, church and philanthropic entities he owns, employs over 10,000 Malawians.

According to information gleaned from his communications office and the Internet, Prophet “Shepherd Bushiri is mightily used by God in prophetic, healing and deliverance ministries. His ministry is also known as the ministry of the book of Acts because of the great undeniable signs and wonders which happen in the name of Jesus. His prophecies are accurate and precise.”

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri was brought up in a Christian home. He is a son of Huxley and Christina Bushiri, in a mysterious way, “that after he had been safely delivered, his mother called him Shepherd, acknowledging that the Lord is her Shepherd.”

Prophet Bushiri is recognized for his local, regional and global impact, undoubtedly giving courage and inspiration to others to do more for the less privileged people in our society.

Traditionally, The Maravi Post, Malawi’s trusted online newspaper recognizes and records the works individuals and organizations do that transform communities in a variety of ways, including socially, economically, politically, and morally.

2017 has been a year of mixed fortunes and misfortunes on Malawians and beyond.

In the year 2017, we witnessed numerous political, social and economic upheavals and calamities that engulfed the nation, including persistent floods, road accidents, economic meltdown, school and work-related strikes and demonstrations, water, and food crisis plus power outages.

During many of these challenges, the one man of God Prophet Bushiri, lent his hand his spiritual and material support through donations in cash and kind. Ironically the country’s leadership perceived the acts of mercy as a political gimmick, inherently putting the Man of God in a corner and causing him fail to stretch God’s mercy to the suffering people. This was during a famine some parts of Malawi experienced earlier this year.

The Maravi Post nominates “Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (also known as “Major One”) for his tireless, inspiring, comforting and support of people everywhere – locally and globally.

He holds crusades, and economic and social gatherings in Malawi, South Africa, the USA, Venezuela and Australia. Recently he was the guest of the South Sudan government, where he signed a MoU that will create a mining investment partnership that will enhance the north eastern African country’s mining sector.

South African-based Malawian Prophet Bushiri, who is the founding president of the Enlightened Church Gathering (ECG) ministries headquartered in Pretoria is our personality of the year, 2017.

For a 53-year old nation to still have millions of people go hungry, fail to meet basic social services of its people, dependent on erratic and moody donors, and to still have almost half of its people wallow in abject poverty — speaks volumes of leadership.

Bushiri activities demonstrate love and care for the people. It is not a wonder that some people are debating whether the Man of God can become a next leader for Malawi.

Accomplishments

The prophet is recognized for numerous achievements he has made that directly or indirectly impact the society including:

He runs the world’s fastest growing ministries, currently with over one million people, and, also, with established branches in all the world’s six continents; with 300,000 in South Africa.

His Prophetic Channel TV broadcasts to more than 40 million viewers across the world. The TV recently launched its French and Spanish broadcasts.

He is the only church leader in South Africa whose Sunday Services pulls more than 60,000 people.

He is the only Malawian, outside politics, who receives state protection in every country he travels.

With 2.2 million likes on his Facebook page, he is the only Malawian with the largest following on Facebook.

He is Malawi’s youngest and largest employer. His Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) entities employ over 10,000 people, and 70 percent of them are Malawians.

Every year, he spends K2 billion on charitable activities in different countries, with Malawi enjoying the lion’s share at 60 percent.

He only eats organic food from Malawi.

He is the only African church leader to consistently fill up the FNB Stadium, Africa’s largest soccer stadium.

He is the only man in Africa driving a 2017 Rolls Royce Black Badge, which is worth K1.2 billion.

He is the only church leader from Malawi to be featured in the prestigious New African magazine and, again, the only Malawian to be named, by Africa.com, as one of the 10 affluent and influential families in Africa.

He is the only Malawian added in the Dubai Top Ten of doing business well from Africa.

He is the only man of God who has met almost all Heads of States and governments in Africa — except Malawi’s Peter Mutharika.

He is the youngest man in the world owning four private jets, and 27 gold mines.

In his mid-thirties, he is Malawi’s most published author with 17 books on religion, finance; and entrepreneurship to his credit.

Perhaps this is why, as the 2019 elections draw near, Malawians are no longer looking within their party establishments for leadership answers.

“They are looking outside — searching hope in young Malawians who have built their lives and career outside politics, but have managed to scale up beyond any shade of doubt.

“Perhaps that is why the name Prophet Bushiri is always persistent in Malawi’s political discourse. Arguably, Prophet Bushiri’s rise to global stardom is a story that most Malawians of goodwill admire and those with ill intention greatly despise and burn with envy,” writes Nophi Phumisa, a Master of Arts in Political Science student at a university in Australia.

Phumisa adds, “Malawi’s major challenge is that it has always been led by leaders who are experts at spending than generating income. We are a poor nation because we do not generate enough revenue within ourselves to fund our services.”

Senior Editor Janet Karim agreed and said: The first time I attended a fund raiser in early 2017 that the New York ECG satellite hosted with the Prophet in attendance, I was overwhelmed at grassroots raising of funds. We have this ability in Malawi, we just do not harness it well nor do we account for the use of the funds. Many churches have built houses of prayer, others have also enhanced resources by creating commercial enterprises. Accountability is at the core of these ventures.

“Prophet Bushiri ventures out, casting the net widely and the catch is overwhelming and inspiring. People should not critic him; they should emulate him.

“And his charitable ways make great sense of the multiplication of the two fish and five loaves of bread. That Great prophet did say that we would ‘do greater things than these.’ ” Karim concludes.

Personal life

Bushiri is the fourth born in a family of six children. He comes from Ntcheu District in Malawi. He has an honorary degree from Therapon University in USA, but he is currently studying towards bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management.

He is married to Mary (Zgambo) Bushiri, a chartered accountant; they married in 2011, and have two children — Israella, and Raphaella.

History of his Ministry

Prophet Bushiri founded the ECG Ministries seven years ago (2010) in the City of Mzuzu in Malawi. Prophet Bushiri moved to South Africa in 2014 and established his headquarters in Pretoria. In those three years while in South Africa, Prophet Bushiri’s ministry has grown tremendously.

In South Africa alone, the ministry has over 300,000 registered members. His Sunday Services at Pretoria Show grounds are the mostly attended with over 100,000 people — something which moved the South Africa government to declare his church gatherings as an “event,” which endows the Man of God with security detail.

The ministry, especially in the three years since it moved headquarters to Pretoria, has grown and currently enjoys a registered following of over 3 million members worldwide.

In August 2017, Bushiri launched his ministries’ branch in the USA. In the USA alone, there are branches in New York, Washington D.C., Texas and Indiana. The ministry also has branches in South and Central America, Europe, Africa, Australia and Asia.

His ministry also owns and runs a Christian television called Prophetic Channel. The satellite television, which is broadcasted to over 30 million viewers, feature live services, faith healings and miracle deliverance services, in large meetings, which his ministry organizes in several countries.

Entrepreneurship

Away from the pulpit, Prophet Bushiri is also an entrepreneur with multiple entities under the Shepherd…





