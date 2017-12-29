Gospel singer Martha Mituka has been out of the limelight for some time.

The Musicians Union of Malawi (Mum) Women’s Desk Chairperson admitted yesterday that she has not been vibrant, in terms of performances, in the year 2017.

Mituka said she wants to do more in the year 2018.

She has since organised the End of Year Gospel Concert to be held on Sunday at Mlambe Motel in Balaka District.

“Having not done enough in 2017, I just thought I should end the year with a concert. This is part of giving people a treat during this festive season while ministering the word of God through music,” Mituka said.

She said that the End of Year Gospel Concert was the beginning of more concerts for her, as she will be holding shows every month.

“I am also working on a show to take place at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe in July 2018. But, before that, I will hold shows across the country,” Mituka said.

Several artists will be part of the concert. They include Favoured Martha, Lloyd Phiri, Bertha Nkhoma, Ndirande Anglican Voices, Michael Kasito and Maxwell Olloto.

“We are celebrating the New Year and, so, we thought of having a package. We will make sure that all artists perform to their best, apart from ensuring that they have enough time,” she said.

The festive season has also seen artists being billed to perform in several shows in one day, but Mituka said the acts they have lined up will all be available.