Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi said on Thursday that government is committed to promote the health of Malawians by ensuring that people in rural areas have access to health services within their reach. Muluzi said…

The post Minister Muluzi pledges delivery of health services in rural areas: Visits site for new Thyolo medical centre appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link