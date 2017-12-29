Opposition People’s Party (PP) has asked its former provincial chair for the north Christopher Mzomera Ngwira who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba Hora to return party materials within seven days or face legal action.

Ngwira joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) this year after being fired in the party for creating parallel structures.

PP Deputy Spokesman Ackson Kalaile Banda confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

According to Banda, Ngwira is clinging to a KIA pick-up motor vehicle, a minibus, three motor cycles, 20 bicycles and assorted party materials.

But Ngwira has trashed the calls.

Meanwhile, PP has instructed lawyer George Kadzipatike to take legal action against Ngwira.