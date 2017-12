The Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament has confirmed the appointment of Reyneck Matemba who is set to become Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director and Reverend Alex Maulana as new board chairperson of Malawi Communications Authority…

