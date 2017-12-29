A law enforcer and his two friends have been fined by Ntcheu Magistrate Court after being found guilty for aiding and abetting smuggling contrary to sections 134 and 133 of the Customs and Excise Act.

The convicted law enforcer identified as Constable Steve Meke escaped the sentence of 15 months in prison by paying the sum of K70, 000 while his two friends Julius Chitambi and Razak Juma paid K50, 000 each.

The prosecuting officer Evance Kantukule told the court that police received a tip-off that the three had brought into the country a Nissan Tilda bypassing Malawi Revenue Authority Boarder Post at Biriwiri.

Police made an investigation and they were arrested on April 17 at Tsabango Roadblock.

The officer Meke, pleaded with court for leniency stating that he is a first offender and he feared losing his job if at all found guilty.

While passing the judgment, Magistrate Steven Samati slapped him with a sentence of 15 months in prison in default of K70, 000 fine which he managed to pay.

His two accomplices were commanded to pay K50, 000 in default of the same sentence and they all as well paid the fine.

The court also ordered payment of K1 747 044. 70 being duty paid for the vehicle within 14 days.