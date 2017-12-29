Police say investigations are still underway to arrest people involved in the kidnapping of a Lilongwe based businesswoman over two weeks ago.

The woman Jane Nthakomwa was kidnapped on December 11 while coming from work. She was found safe in Kasungu district two days later.

According to National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzela, they arrested one suspect involved in the case soon after Nthakomwa was found but they are still investigating the issue to arrest more suspects.

The security providers have therefore pledged to inform the public on the progress of the investigations.

After being kidnapped in Lilongwe, Nthakomwa was dumped in Kasungu.

She was found by a man identified as Manuel Msolo who was going to his garden near Nguluyanawambe Hill.

Msolo used his phone to call Nthakomwa’s husband in Lilongwe who called a relative in Kasungu to rush to the scene to pick her up.