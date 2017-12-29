



Soldier Lucius Banda was expected to jet back home from South Africa yesterday, ahead of more shows in the country.

The musician and his Zembani Band had performances in the Rainbow nation during the Christmas period.

The shows in South Africa also saw him launch his latest album Crime.

“The album launch was a huge success. I actually wish I had a whole month for shows in South Africa. But I am happy with the support I got,” Lucius said.

On his next assignments, after launching the album in South Africa, Lucius said:

“We have shows back home. I am actually coming back tomorrow [yesterday]. We have to celebrate with people as we exit 2017 and welcome 2018.”

He said Crime album CDs will be available in the country from today.

Soldier said last week that the 12-track album has been packed with love, socio-political and gospel messages.

“As I said earlier, Crime is an album that is bringing back the old Lucius and, in the songs, I am tackling issues without fear. People are suffering out there; there are no drugs in hospitals, people are drinking contaminated water and then we have the power outages. So, the lyrics are hard hitting,” Lucius said.

Some of the promotional songs that are on the ground are ‘Chida cha Mtendere’, ‘Zithumwa’ and ‘Chako’.

The home gigs were expected to start yesterday at Kasungu Culture Club, with performances by Nepman, Saint, Sam Smack and Prince Friday.

Today, Lucius— alongside Nepman, Saint, Sam Smack and Prince Friday— will perform at Gogowako Hall in Mzimba District.

On New Year’s Eve, Lucius, Saint, Nepman and Sam Smack will perform at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe in a gig dubbed Exit 2017 Enter 2018.

Other artists set to perform at the show are Paul Banda, DNA, Coss Chiwalo, Paul Subili, Atoht Manje, Charles Sinetre and Pat Tung’ande.

From Lilongwe, Lucius— alongside Saint, Sam Smack and Prince Friday— will open 2018 with a show at Village House in Blantyre.

“We are ready; we want to give people a treat in all these shows and we call upon them to come and be part of all these shows,” Lucius said.





