



More customers stand a chance of winning various cash prizes for free shopping in the ongoing Transact and Win promotion that Standard Bank is currently running.

According to Standard Bank, the promotion was launched to award customers that frequently use the bank’s Visa Card when making purchases.

So far, three customers, one each from the three major cities, have won free shopping worth K300,000 in the first of a series of “trolley-dash” opportunities for customers during Christmas and New Year.

A Lilongwe based Standard Bank customer, Martin Banda, managed to fill up his trolley with various items amounting to K283,000 and the bank further rewarded another customer, who was picked randomly, with free shopping worth K89,000.

“I am very grateful to Standard Bank for this Christmas and New Year gift. I would encourage other customers to start shopping using Visa Cards as it is secure and brings comfortability to the user,” Banda said.

Standard Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking, Margaret Kubwalo-Chaika, said the promotion aims to give the bank’s customers an opportunity to maximize usage of their Visa Debit Cards during the festive season.

“This promotion is a continuation of our bank’s effort to deliver convenience, unparalleled security and comfort to our customers and those of other banks holding Visa Cards. No need to move around with bulk cash this Christmas,” Kubwalo-Chaika said.

The bank has so far dished out prizes to lucky customers, who are using Visa Cards for online payments and payments at Point of Sale machines, locally and abroad.

To qualify for the trolley dashes, customers have to make purchases using their cards in participating retail outlets that include Chipiku, Game Stores, PEP Stores, Shoprite and Sana Cash and Carry.

The promotion was launched in November and will run till February next year.





