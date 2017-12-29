Three suspects have been locked behind bars in Rumphi on suspicion that they have a hand in the death of a security guard killed on December 10.

Rumphi police spokesperson Victor Khamisi said during that day, unknown criminals stormed a shop where they killed the security guard who was on duty that time.

It is also said that they went away with groceries and a total cash of K979,000

Following the theft, police took to investigate the matter in a bid to bring possible suspects to book.

And on Wednesday this week, community members tipped the police of the suspects and later they were arrested at Mlowe in the district.

They are all in police custody waiting to appear in court to answer charges committed.

Police identified the deceased security guard as 56-year-old MacLean Mhango who hailed from Baghaya village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwamlomwe in Rumphi.