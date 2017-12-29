



TN Stars have tightened their grip at the summit of the Chipiku Central Region Football Association (CRFA) Premier League after thrashing Dedza Young Soccer Stars 6-0 on Wednesday as fellow title contenders Holy Cross Ambassadors suffered a 1-2 defeat by Kasungu Police.

Stars top the 20-team log table with 67 points from 33 games while Wimbe United have displaced Ambassadors from the second place.

Wimbe have 65 points from 34 matches while Ambassadors have 61 points from 32 games. Each team will play 38 games to complete their fixtures.

Just last week, Stars and Ambassadors were separated by a two-goal difference but the gap has widened to six points as the latter suffered their second defeat within a few days.

On Wednesday, hosts Stars scored through Stain Dave’s brace and strikes from Kondwani Chiona, Gilberto Phiri and Willy Mgabe to consolidate their mission to win the title and earn TNM Super League promotion.

“We are taking one game at time and we are happy with our form,” said Stars’ coach and former Flames defender Meke Mwase.

“It is difficult to predict your destiny in a league competition but we are working hard to get the best results to increase our chances. It is not over until it is over.”

According to CRFA vice-general secretary Antonio Manda, they have lined up a number of midweek fixtures to wrap up the season by early January.

