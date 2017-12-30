Six people have died after their truck overturned at Chikangawa near a place called elephant rock in Mzimba.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening.

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the truck registration number NA 7605 failed to negotiate the bend at elephant rock causing the vehicle to overturn.

Six people died on the spot while other passengers suffered injuries.

The dead bodies were taken to Mzimba District Hospital while the injured were taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital.

In related development, a child died on the spot at Mzimba bridge after being struck by a hit and run driver.