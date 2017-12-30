



Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers, finish their 2017 instalment with a friendly match Saturday afternoon at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The match, which Plan Malawi has organised, is meant to raise awareness on the dangers of early marriages.

On paper, it is a friendly match but when the two sides clash, there is always fireworks, considering the bad blood between them.

Heading into this afternoon’s clash, Bullets have a score to settle against the Central Bankers as they were dumped out of the Airtel Top 8 Cup after they lost 1-0 on aggregate.

Bullets also lost 2-1 to Silver in the TNM Super League at Civo Stadium.

Buoyed by a 2-1 victory over their Capital City rivals, Civil Sporting Club, in their last game

of the season, Silver Head Coach, Lovemore Fazili, is keen to end the year on a high.

Fazili has vowed to give Bullets a good run for their money, promising to feature a strong

squad.

“There is pride at stake and we will go flat out. We have found it easy playing against Bullets this year. We will beat them again because we know the key to unlock them,” said Fazili whose side also lost twice to Bullets in friendly matches.

On the other hand, Bullets, who finished on second place on the league’s log table with 67 points, also want to end the year on a high.

Bullets assistant Coach, Elia Kananji, said they were taking the match seriously.

“We want to give our fans a gift for New Year by beating Silver.

It would be bad ending for us if we lose against Silver, but we will go with a purpose of winning the match,” Kananji said.

Both sides might likely feature fringe players to have a feel of the match.

For Silver, players such as Michael Tetteh and Ronald Pangani could feature upfront ahead of

Matthews Sibale, who is destined for Costa do Sol in Mozambique.

As usual, Silver would rely on Yinusa Sherrif, Chisomo Mpachika and Mike Robert to form a watertight defence, with Brighton Munthali tipped to man the sticks.

On a good day, Chiukepo Msowoya, Muhammad Sulumba and Mussa Manyenje can cause plenty of problems for Silver defenders, with Mike Mkwate providing defty passes.

In the just-ended season, Silver won the inaugural Airtel Top 8 Cup whereas Bullets claimed the

Carlsberg Cup.

Interestingly, both teams defeated Be Forward Wanderers n their respective finals on postmatch

penalties at the same venue.





