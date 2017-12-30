Nyasa Big Bullets needed penalties to beat Silver Strikers in a friendly match organised by Plan Malawi.

The game was organised in order to raise awareness on the dangers of early marriages.

The Central Bankers were without their talisman Mathew Sibale who is Mozambique bound.

They were however still the better side, creating lots of goal scoring opportunities but Ernest Kakhobwe was very outstanding in goals for the people’s team.

The closest chance fell through to the Bankers when Levison Maganizo exchanged passes with Timothy Chitedze to release Binwel Katinji who blasted his effort wide off the goal mouth.

At the other end of the field, Andy Kamlete, who was handed his first start since joining Bullets, wrestled through Silver Strikers defence into the penalty box but his goal bound shot was well blocked by Yunus Sherrif.

The first half produced no goals.

Come second half, it was Silver Strikers who were pressurizing their opponents in search for the opener but were denied by Kakhobwe who kept on producing stunning saves.

Nelson Kangunje had his long range effort well saved by Brighton Munthali before Mike Mkwate’s brilliance which saw him releasing Mussa Manyenje but Chisomo Mpachika intervened.

Katinji was the biggest culprit of the day as he failed to score in a one on one situation when Bullets defence was caught napping in the line of duty.

After 90 minutes of play, none of the sides was able to break the deadlock and the match had to be decided on penalties where the Bankers missed their opening two spot kicks, allowing Bullets to emerge 4-1 winners and walk away with a trophy and K1 million.

This was the final game in the 2017 football calendar.