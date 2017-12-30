Philippians 3:18-20 For many walk, of whom I have told you often, and now tell you even weeping, that they are the enemies of the cross of Christ: whose end is destruction, whose god is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame—who set their mind on earthly things.

For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Every born again is a citizen of heaven.We are seated with Christ in heavenly places.Ephesians 2:6 “and raised us up together, and made us sit together in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus.”

That makes you safer because those who aren’t born again are earthly citizens and the opening scripture says their end is destruction. So as they live they are looking forward to destruction whereas all heavenly citizens have one assured end, and that’s peace.

Psalm 37:37 “Mark the blameless man, and observe the upright; For the future of that man is peace.”

God is able to separate the heavenly citizens from earthly ones in the same land. Like in Egypt, all the disasters that fell on the Egyptians, never happened in the land where the Israelites were staying.Exodus 8:22-23 ”

And in that day I will set apart the land of Goshen, in which My people dwell, that no swarms of flies shall be there, in order that you may know that I am the Lord in the midst of the land. I will make a difference between My people and your people. Tomorrow this sign shall be.”’”

The sane still applies today. Thousands may be destroyed but you the heavenly citizen will be preserved.Psalm 91:7 “A thousand may fall at your side, And ten thousand at your right hand; But it shall not come near you.”

Therefore rejoice because of your heavenly citizenship but woe to the earthly citizens because they are under devil’s influence.

Revelation 12:12 “Therefore rejoice, O heavens, and you who dwell in them! Woe to the inhabitants of the earth and the sea! For the devil has come down to you, having great wrath, because he knows that he has a short time.”

Confession

I am a heavenly citizen and am not under any influence of the enemy. Am preserved and I walk in peace. In Jesus name. Amen

