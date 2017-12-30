After attracting current party president Lazarus Chakwera from the pulpit of Assemblies of God, they have now roped in another minister of the word.

The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cannot just stop bringing in big names as this time it has roped in Synod of Livingstonia’s Reverend Maurice Munthali.

Munthali who will retire as a reverend on December 31 was presented as a new member of Malawi Congress Party by party president Lazarus Chakwera at a rally held on Friday at Phwezi School Ground.

The preacher served as General Secretary of the Livingstonia Synod between 2004 and 2012 and has been a huge critic of the Democratic Progressive Party government for years.

MCP Second Deputy Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka hailed the coming of Munthali saying it is a good way to end 2017 as the party continues to grow in all directions.

Before the rally, Chakwera visited families that were affected by floods at Phwezi in Rumphi recently.

The MCP president donated K1 million to the flood victims.

Recently, Tarcizio Yetala who served as deputy minister under United Democratic Front (UDF) government also joined MCP.

A political analyst told Malawi24 this week that 2017 has been a great year for the main opposition party.