Malawi government through Ministry of Health has said it will ensure that people living in rural Malawi should be accessing good health services.

The assurance was made by Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi when he visited Mthika Village, Paramount Chief Ngolongolowa in Thyolo district to identify a site for a health centre.

According to Muluzi, government is committed to seeing all people living in rural Malawi accessing good health services.

“People from this area and beyond will be assisted within reach, that’s what we want as government,” Muluzi said.

Muluzi said the process of constructing the new health centre is underway and that identification of a contractor would be done early January in 2018.

Thyolo District Acting Director for Health and Social Services Arnold Jumbe said the new health centre would greatly help people in the area as they walk long distances to Chisoka and Chimaliro, which are five and seven kilometres away respectively.

Jumbe said the new facility will serve over 24,000 people from Traditional Authority Ngolongoliwa.

The identified site was used by Thyolo District Hospital for under-five outreach clinic services.