As warm up to the second draw of a brand new Toyota Hilux worth K19.8 million in “Kwatentha” Summer Splash promotion, TNM PLC has rewarded 240 customers with different prizes.

The prizes include Huawei Y3 Lite smartphones, power banks, branded t-shirts and caps.

Speaking in Blantyre during the third draw of the promotion, TNM’s Head of Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya said the company was satisfied with the excitement from the customers since it rolled out the promotion.

“TNM rolled out this promotion to reward its valued customers for supporting the company and it’s now only close to two months since the launch but the response has been very satisfactory. Every draw we are registering increase in number of entries and this means that our customers are happy with the promotion and it is very encouraging to us,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya added that with two weeks to the second monthly draw of the Toyota Hilux, customers should continue participating by recharging more to increase their chances of winning the monthly grand prize.

“We were in Chirimba to present the first Toyota Hilux to Linda Ngulube and this underlines TNM’s commitment to fulfilling its promises. Two more vehicles are up for grab and we are therefore encouraging our customers to continue participating in this promotion and grab one of prizes,” he said.

During the third draw, 240 lucky customers drawn from four TNM’s PLC operating regions across the country emerged winners and walked away with different prizes ranging from Huawei Y3 Lite smartphones, power banks, branded t-shirts and caps.

Launched on November 9, Kwatentha promotion aims to reward both new and existing customers for the unwavering support and for staying on the only 4.5G network in Malawi

To qualify for fortnight and monthly draws, customers need to top up with a minimum of K200 or more and stay active on the network. The more the top up, the more the entries into the draw.

The promotion runs from November 9th 2017 to 9th February 2018.