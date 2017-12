Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) has embarked on a week-long mass cholera prevention campaign targeting cholera hotspot areas of the district, authorities have confirmed. Blantyre District Health Promotion Officer, Chrissie Banda said the campaign, which…

The post Blantyre DHO embarks on extensive cholera prevention campaign appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link