



Nyasa Big Bullets yesterday signed off 2017 in style after beating Silver Strikers 4-1 on post-match penalties at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

After dominating for the better part of the game, Silver paid dearly for missing numerous chances in open play before losing on post-match penalties.

It was a game the Central Bankers could have wrapped up in the first half but they were jittery in front of goal. But the two teams failed to unlock each other as the game ended goal-less in regulation time.

Emmanuel Zoya netted the decisive penalty after Silver players failed to convert two penalties. Bashir Maunde, Mussa Manyenje and Fischer Kondowe scored the other penalties for Bullets. Blessings Tembo’s spot kick was saved by Ernest Kakhobwe before Chisomo Mpachika missed his penalty. Kondwani Mwaila was only Silver player who converted his spot kick.

Both teams lacked match fitness as they misplaced numerous passes in open play. The Central Bankers dominated the first half with Levison Maganizo, Duncan Nyoni, Yinusa Sherrif and Trevor Kalema on top of their game.

On the part of Silver, Binwell Katinji was the main culprit when he missed three golden opportunities. Green Harawa also missed one of the best chances of the match. For Bullets, Bright Munthali and Nelson Kangunje also wasted some good chances.

In the second half, both teams made some changes but they failed to put the ball into the net.

In post-match interviews, Silver Team Manager, Francis Songo rued missed chances. “It was a good match and the players played well. We created several chances but luck was not on our side,” Songo said.

His Bullets’ counterpart, James Chilapondwa, said it was good to finish the year with a victory.

“This is New Year gift to the Bullets family. We salute the players for a job well done,” he said.

In the just ended season, Bullets finished as runners-up to Be Forward Wanderers with 67 points whereas Silver ended the season on third position with 61points.

The match was organised by Plan International Malawi to raise awareness on the dangers of early marriages. Before the game, musician Lulu also spiced up the event.





Source link