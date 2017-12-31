



Some traditional leaders in the North have reassured leader of opposition, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera, that they remain supportive of him in the wake of the political persecution and discrimination he suffers at the hands of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Traditional Authority Mwankhunikira of Rumphi and some of his juniors gave the assurance to Chakwera on Friday when he visited over 100 households that have been affected by flash floods and hailstorm.

Speaking at his house, Mwakhunikira said he realises that Chakwera and his team operate under immense pressure but encouraged him to keep going because of the goodwill from the people, chiefs inclusive.

“We do pray for you. We remember you in all our prayers because we appreciate that the going is always tough. When you look at us, you may have contrary impressions to what I am saying now but you don’t know how much we talk to God about you and wish you well,” Mwankhunikira said.

He then extended an invitation to Chakwera and MCP to spare sometime in the future to interact with chiefs where he said matters of national importance would be deliberated upon.

“Make sometime and come for the chiefs, we will take you as far as Jappie Mhango’s constituency, no one will chase you. People on the ground co-exist peacefully. It is you leaders that are always fighting,” he added.

Taking his turn at a public meeting which Chakwera addressed, Group Village Headman Vunda accused the DPP of bullying chiefs and using them to propel its political propaganda sometimes against their free conscious.

“Working with government of the day yes, but let’s accept and appreciate political pluralism. If all of us find ourselves on one side then it will no longer be democracy,” Vunda said.

He then thanked Chakwera for what he called a timely visit and a K1 million donation he gave to the affected families.

Reacting to the chiefs’ sentiments, Chakwera reiterated that once in power the MCP will ensure that chiefs are liberated with no political strings attached to their work.

“Our wish is to have you chiefs free. We won’t put you under any political yoke. We recognise and realise the fact that despite our political differences, we are all your children and we need not to drag you into our political dirt,” Chakwera said.

He then hailed traditional leaders for the role they play in uniting people in this country.





